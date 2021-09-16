CBC.network (CBC) Market Cap Hits $6.94 Million

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $114,540.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00143190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.00815880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047202 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

