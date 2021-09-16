CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 881.5% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDD stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About CBD of Denver

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

