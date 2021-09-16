CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

NYSE IGR opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund were worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

