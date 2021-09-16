CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.45. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

