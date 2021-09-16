CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $9.88 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $390,102.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00142886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00814342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047194 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

