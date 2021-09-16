Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.49. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

