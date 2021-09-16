Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading 8.5% Higher

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $11.00. 15,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 461,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.