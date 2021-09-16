Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CYAD opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.