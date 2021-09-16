Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 548 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

NYSE:ALL opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.