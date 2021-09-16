Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,055 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,902,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $212.86 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.31.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

