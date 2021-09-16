Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $166.37 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock worth $319,883,504. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

