Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acas LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

