Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 427,537 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 354,078 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,273,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,916,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,224,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $59.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85.

