Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $61.37. 37,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.