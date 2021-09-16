Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

