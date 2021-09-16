Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.19. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 378 shares.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,562,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $2,850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $3,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

