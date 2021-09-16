Ceres Price Reaches $156.60 on Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $37,461.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $156.60 or 0.00328007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00120965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00175755 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.10 or 0.07381231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,467.11 or 0.99419938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00857582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

