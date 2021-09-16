ChainX Price Up 60.7% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 60.7% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00013565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $72.52 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00175397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.65 or 0.07437966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.51 or 0.99738913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00859484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002779 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,228,075 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

