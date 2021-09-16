Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Birgit Girshick Sells 81 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CRL opened at $439.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $450.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

