Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. Chegg has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

