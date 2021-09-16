ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $40.30

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.30, but opened at $38.90. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
