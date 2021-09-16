ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $40.30

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.30, but opened at $38.90. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

