Chronologic Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $264,210.30 and $138.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

