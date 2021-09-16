Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 6,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 109,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at $13,931,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at $15,707,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,617 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

