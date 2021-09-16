Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,114 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,455.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

