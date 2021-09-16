Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,577 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 212,021 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,584 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,149 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 91,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 734.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $157.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

