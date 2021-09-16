Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 377.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

