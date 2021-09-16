Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 189,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

NYSE:HP opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

