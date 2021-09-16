Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,740 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $597.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $570.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.03. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.34.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

