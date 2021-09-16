Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,223 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $200.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.35. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

