Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,995,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $291.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $208.72 and a one year high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day moving average is $310.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

