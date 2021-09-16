Cidel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.