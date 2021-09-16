Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $411.82 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.94 and a 200-day moving average of $388.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

