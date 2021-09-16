Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 19.7%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) traded down 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.61. 12,766,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 5,660,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The stock has a market cap of C$217.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of Cielo Waste Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$161,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,625.

