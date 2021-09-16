Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $10.32 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.23. 68,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,019. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

