Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,348 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.85. 257,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,469,771. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

