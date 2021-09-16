Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.79. 7,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,718. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

