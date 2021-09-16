Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 206,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.39. The stock had a trading volume of 130,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

