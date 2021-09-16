Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $38.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,849.94. 18,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,728.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,431.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

