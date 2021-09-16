Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

PM traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,352. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

