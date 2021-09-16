Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,907 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.62. 13,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.03. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

