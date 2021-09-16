Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 33,897 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,897 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 257,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,716,477. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

