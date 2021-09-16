Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

