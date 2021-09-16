Citigroup Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $98.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

