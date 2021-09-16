Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $39,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA opened at $256.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $261.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average of $215.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

