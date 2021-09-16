Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Citigroup worth $175,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

