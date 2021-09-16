Citigroup Inc. Sells 192,208 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of The AES worth $37,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after buying an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The AES by 3,392.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.