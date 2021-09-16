City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.87. 397,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,036. The company has a market capitalization of $734.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.