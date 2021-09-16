City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

