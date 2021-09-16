Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $37,953,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,584 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

