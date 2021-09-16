Clearwater Paper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,009 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the typical volume of 345 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after buying an additional 415,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CLW stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.52 million, a P/E ratio of 146.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.